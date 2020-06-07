Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in north Kashmir's Naugam sector

Srinagar: Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the night of June 3, a patrol team of the Indian Army along the LoC in north Kashmir spotted a group of Pakistani terrorists trying to infiltrate into Indian territory, a report said.

On being challenged, the infiltrators retrieved back under the cover of darkness and inclement weather. But in a hurry, they left behind their rucksacks with winter clothing, batteries and other equipment to be used for their attempted crossing of the fence.

In a similar incident, security forces had foiled another infiltration bid and killed at least three terrorists along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. A group of terrorists were attempting to sneak into this side from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of June 1 when they were intercepted by the alert troops near the Nowshera sector, triggering a gunfight. The terrorists were killed as the Indian Army successfully foiled their infiltration attempt.

Repeated attempts of infiltration in north Kashmir continue to be foiled by the alert and watchful Army units based on sound intelligence, thus blunting the nefarious designs of Pakistan to foment trouble in the Valley.