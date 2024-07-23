A soldier sustained injuries as the Army successfully repelled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Tuesday, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. "Alert troops countered an infiltration attempt by engaging the infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal sector around 0300 hours," stated the White Knight Corps. "During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing," they added.

Sources report that a group of armed terrorists attempted to infiltrate the Battal forward area in the Krishnagati belt. However, vigilant troops detected their movement and responded promptly.

The ongoing intense gunfight resulted in the terrorists being pushed back, but not without a soldier getting injured and subsequently hospitalized. It was also reported that the terrorists suffered losses. A search operation is currently underway in the region.