POONCH ENCOUNTER

Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch, Soldier Injured In Ongoing Encounter

A group of armed terrorists attempted to enter the Battal forward area of the Krishnagati belt, but alert troops detected their movement and took immediate action.


 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 09:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch, Soldier Injured In Ongoing Encounter PC: ANI

A soldier sustained injuries as the Army successfully repelled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Tuesday, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. "Alert troops countered an infiltration attempt by engaging the infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal sector around 0300 hours," stated the White Knight Corps. "During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing," they added.

Sources report that a group of armed terrorists attempted to infiltrate the Battal forward area in the Krishnagati belt. However, vigilant troops detected their movement and responded promptly.

The ongoing intense gunfight resulted in the terrorists being pushed back, but not without a soldier getting injured and subsequently hospitalized. It was also reported that the terrorists suffered losses. A search operation is currently underway in the region.

