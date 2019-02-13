हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Major Akshay Giri

Army is to fight bad uncles: Adorable video of martyr's daughter sends strong message

Naina fondly remembers all that her father - Major Akshay Giri - had taught her about the Indian Army.

Army is to fight bad uncles: Adorable video of martyr&#039;s daughter sends strong message
Image courtesy: Facebook/BeingYou

As a little child, Naina was told tales of brave Indian soldiers and what the Indian Army was all about by her father. Even today, when her father has attained martyrdom, little Naina fondly remembers what she was told by her hero - Major Akshay Giri.

Major Giri was a valiant warrior who saved many families inside the Indian Army base camp in Nagrota before being falling to terrorists in 2016. He was also a loving father whose affection for his daughter was matched only by his devotion to duty and love for the country. For Naina, her father was also someone who taught her what the Indian Army is all about.

In a touching video of the child - shared by the official account of the Indian Army, Naina recollects what her father had taught her. "Army is  to make us love. And Army is to fight bad uncles. And Army is to help us not get afraid. Army is doing Jai Hind to everone," says an adorable Naina in the short video clip shared.

 

 

Asked who told her these, Naina is quick to reply that it was her Papa. She ends the video with the cutest Jai Hind and shows that the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army runs deep among soldiers as well as their families.

Tags:
Major Akshay GiriNagrota attackIndian ArmyArmy
Next
Story

SC sets aside HC order, gives no relief to Bhima-Koregaon caste violence accused

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close