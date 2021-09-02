हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jharkhand

Army jawan brutally beaten up in Jharkhand for not wearing mask by cops who themselves were not wearing masks

The local administration has taken a note of the incident and three cops have been suspended.

Army jawan brutally beaten up in Jharkhand for not wearing mask by cops who themselves were not wearing masks

An Army jawan has been mercilessly beaten in Jharkhand’s Chatra district for not wearing mask. A new video that surfaced online, some local police personnel can be seen beating up the jawan in the middle of a market. Ironically, many of them were not wearing masks.

The incident occurred in the Mayurhand area where the jawan came on a motorbike. He was stopped during a mask checking campaign. As he was not wearing the mask, he was questioned but it soon turned into a heated argument. One of the police staff also snatched the bike’s key before beating up the jawan, identified as Pawan Kumar Yadav, with boots.

Yadav was subjected to kicks and blows by a group of unruly police staff.

Later, locals started protesting against the police action and then a case was registered in the Mayurhand police station. The office of the Superintendent of the Police, Chatra, took notice of the incident and three police personnel and two other officers present at the spot, were suspended.

Chatra SP Rakesh Ranjan has also asked for a report of the incident. Local MP Sunil Kumar Singh also talked to the authorities and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Ranjan told the Times of India, “I came to know of the matter through the viral video. I have asked DSP (headquarters) to look into the matter and to submit a report immediately. Those found guilty will not be spared.”

