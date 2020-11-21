Army jawan martyred in Pakistan firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

JAMMU: A soldier of the Indian Army was killed on Saturday (November 21) as Pakistani forces opened fire on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The unprovoked firing from across the border in Lam area of Nowshera sector took place around 1 am, resulting in critical injuries to a havaldar, who died later, the officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly to silence the Pakistani guns, and cross-border firing between the two sides continued for quite some time, they added.

In a related development, India summoned Pakistan's top diplomat in Delhi to strongly protest against the Nagrota incident and Islamabad's involvement in cross border terrorism.

The Pakistani CDA-charges de affairs was handed a protest note in which New Delhi conveyed its "strong concern" on the terror attack planned by Jaish-e-Mohammed in the UT of J&K.

The protest note urged that Pakistan should stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory and dismantle the terrorism infrastructure, top sources said.

It was communicated that India is firm and resolute in taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism.

Live TV