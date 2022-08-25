New Delhi: Indian Army on Wednesday (August 24, 2022) said that their personnel saved the life of the Pakistani terrorist, who was injured while trying to flee in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, by donating blood. Brigadier Rajeev Nair, the commandant of the military hospital in Rajouri, said that they never thought of him as a terrorist and treated him like any other patient to save his life.

"It is the greatness of Indian Army officials who gave their blood to him even though he had come to bleed them," he said.

Thirty-two-year-old Tabarak Hussain, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested in Naushera sector on Sunday after his accomplices abandoned him and fled back after being intercepted by the alert Indian troops.

"He (Tabarak Hussain) had bled out due to two bullet wounds in his thigh and shoulder and was critical. Members of our team gave him three bottles of blood, operated him, and put him in the ICU. He is stable now but will take a few weeks to improve," Nair said.

Captured Pakistani terrorist was given Rs 30,000 by Pak Colonel to attack Indian Army

Captured Pakistani terrorist Tabarak Hussain said that he was paid Rs 30,000 by a colonel of the Pakistan intelligence agency to attack the Indian Army post.

"Hussain revealed that he was sent by a colonel of Pakistan intelligence agency named Col Yunus Chaudhry who had paid him Rs 30,000 (Pakistani currency)," Indian Army's 80 Infantry Brigade Commander, Brigadier Kapil Rana, said.

This was for the second time in the past six years that Hussain, who also worked for an intelligence unit of the Pakistani army, was arrested while trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border.

"Hussain also revealed that he along with other terrorists had carried two to three close recces of Indian forward posts with an aim to target them at an opportune time. The go-ahead to target the Indian post was given by Col Chaudhry on August 21," he added.

#WATCH | Tabarak Hussain, a fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK, captured by the Indian Army on 21 August at LOC in Jhangar sector of Naushera, Rajouri, says he was tasked by Pakistan Army's Col. Yunus to attack the Indian Army for around Rs 30,000 pic.twitter.com/UWsz5tdh2L — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Hussain confessed his long association with terrorism and said he was trained by Major Razak of the Pakistan army.

At the time of the arrest, officials said that he was heard shouting "Mai marne ke liye aaya tha, mujhe dhoka de diya. Bhaijaan mujhe yahan se nikalo (I had come to die but was betrayed. Brothers, pull me out from here)."

(With agency inputs)