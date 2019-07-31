close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Army pays tribute to martyr Naik Krishan Lal in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor

Naik Lal was martyred on Tuesday during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector of in Rajouri district. 34-year-old Naik Lal hailed from Akhnoor.

Army pays tribute to martyr Naik Krishan Lal in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Akhnoor

The Army on Wednesday paid tribute to martyr Naik Krishan Lal in a wreath-laying ceremony held in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir. Major General R Dewan, GOC Crossed Swords Division laid the wreath and all ranks of Crossed Swords Division paid tributes to the martyr in Akhnoor.

Live TV

Naik Lal was martyred on Tuesday during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector of in Rajouri district. 34-year-old Naik Lal hailed from Akhnoor. This is the second death of a soldier along the Line of Control (LoC) in July and the sixth in 2019.

"Naik Krishan Lal, aged 34 years belonged to Village Ghagriyal, Post Office - Khour, Tehsil - Akhnoor, District - Jammu, J-K and is survived by his wife, Shashi Devi. Naik Krishan Lal was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," according to an Army release.

The Indian Army retaliated and two Pakistani soldiers were killed and several of their check-posts were also destroyed. Pakistan started firing since 1 pm in Tangdhar, Farkiya and Sundarbani areas of the Rajouri and Kupwara districts. According to sources, heavy weapons were used in Pakistani firing.

In another incident, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kanjalwan area of Gurez sector in Bandipora district on Tuesday. The Army retaliated effectively. No loss of life was reported. 

Pakistan has violated a total of 272 ceasefires in July, 181 in June, 221 in May, 224 in April, 267 in March, 215 in February and 203 in January.

Tags:
Indian ArmyMartyr Naik Krishan LalJammu and KashmirAkhnoorPakistanPakistan ceasefire violation
Next
Story

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to boost BJP’s membership drive in West Bengal

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Mangaluru: Café Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha's body found on banks of Netravati River