New Delhi: Dramatic scenes at Joka ESI Hospital. Arpita Mukherjee cried while being dropped from the car. She did not want to get out of the car. Finally she was dragged from the car by force. After that she was admitted to the hospital. Arpita sat on the road in front of the emergency department of the hospital while being dropped from the car. She was forced into a wheelchair. After that she was admitted to the hospital. Partha Chatterjee and Arpita were brought to Joka ESI Hospital on Friday morning for a health check-up. That's when this incident happened.

The Calcutta High Court has ordered that Partha and Arpita have to undergo a medical examination within 48 hours. According to that order, two people were brought on Friday.

On the other side, way to Joka ESI, the car carrying Partha Chatterjee stopped for a while at Maa Bridge. There he was questioned about his removal from the party but no response was received from him. Partha was seen sitting silently inside the car wearing a face mask. Partha and Arpita are being taken for medical examination in two separate vehicles.

However, Partha Chatterjee, who recently lost the ministry, made explosive comments while entering the hospital. When he was asked about being suspended from the party, he lowered his mask and said, 'I am the victim of a conspiracy'. After that he was admitted to the hospital. He was taken inside the hospital in a wheelchair.