The West Bengal teacher recruitment scam took a new turn on Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate has also recovered another Rs 30 crore from another house of Arpita Mukherjee at Belghoria near Rathtala, Kolkata. Counting of notes continued till 4 am on Thursday. The probe agency is yet to issue an official statement on the recovery. But according to reports, apart from cash, a lot of gold and jewelery have also been recovered from this flat. BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said, "Partha Chatterjee has been facing CBI, ED probe for a long time which has put him in trouble. Arpita Mukherjee has already started telling everything. We are listening."

Arpita Mukherjee: A to Z of the RAID and After-Effect

Cash of Rs 30 Crore (Notes of 2000 and 500 denominations, neatly packed in bundles of 50 lakh each for Rs 2000 note and 20 lakh each for 500 Rs note).

Gold and jewellery worth Rs 4.31 Crore (3 gold bricks of 1 kg each, 6 Kangana of 500 GM each and other gold jewellery, one gold pen).

After questioning Arpita Mukherjee, ED officials raided her Belghoria flat. Raids were conducted on two flats in Belghoria on Wednesday. Money and gold were found in one.

The counting of notes began at 6 pm on Wednesday and went on till 4 am on Thursday. Big machines were brought to count the notes.

A notice has been received at Arpita Mukherjee's house, in which it was claimed that an amount of Rs 11,819 was pending for maintenance.

Reports state that Arpita Mukherjee claimed that Partha Chatterjee used her house as a "Mini Bank".

An ED official said that Arpita Mukherjee is cooperating during interrogation, but Partha Chatterjee is very stubborn. He is not answering questions properly.

Trinamool's national spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party has been humiliated by the recovery of cash from Arpita Mukherjee's house.

TMC mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla' has stopped naming Partha Chatterjee as a minister or general secretary of the party, though his name remains in the line of printers as its editor.

In a statement published in Jago Bangla, Kunal Ghosh has apparently linked the ED action with Jagdeep Dhankhar, the NDA candidate for the post of Vice President. He said, "The day we went to Raj Bhavan this month to submit our memorandum against Suvendu Adhikari, Dhankhar ji suddenly said that he would not spare Partha Chatterjee. We all tried to convince him that this may not be right, but he was firm on his stand." However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that anyone found guilty should be punished, but media trial is not acceptable. Investigative agencies should not be used to defame political parties.