Partha Chatterjee got his PhD eight years ago. After he was taken into custody by the ED in the SSC scam, fresh allegations have started to surface about his PhD. Allegations have been made that the professors, heads of departments and the highest authorities of North Bengal University have broken the rules in various areas to 'give' PhD degrees to the then Education Minister. In fact, the then registrar asked seven questions to the head of the department about the alleged breach of rules.

Partha Chatterjee PhD Controversy

The following questions were asked:

It was asked, where 75 percent attendance in the class is mandatory for six months of coursework, how did Partha gave the exam in two days?

At the same time, under the Right to Information Act, various people want to know from the university, whether Partha took the coursework test or not?

How many classes were there for the coursework, how many classes Partha did, how many classes are required?

In 2012 Partha took the coursework exam. He had to wait two more years to get his Ph.D. On April 23, 2012, Sanchari Roy Mukhopadhyay, the then head of the Department of Economics of the University of North Bengal, said in writing, "There were a total of 48 classroom-lectures of 2 hours each in the coursework. Partha came for two days."

In that case, the question remains, then how Partha fullfil the criteria of his attendance of 75 percent? Departmental head argued that 16 hours a week should be allotted for coursework in economics. Out of it 4 hours of 'class lecture' and 12 hours of library-work. It will last 13 weeks in total. All together 208 hours. 75 percent i.e. 156 hours must be attended. The question arises, how did Partha 'give time' without coming to class? 75 percent of the coursework must be attended in class - that is the rule. Otherwise, everyone will do coursework at home.