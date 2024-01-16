Arrested Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Travelled To Goa With Her Son A Week Before Murdering Him: Reports

BENGALURU: Chilling details have surfaced in the shocking murder case involving Bengaluru's startup magnate, Suchana Seth, accused of brutally killing her four-year-old son in North Goa's Candolim. According to media reports, Seth embarked on a trip to Goa with her child just a week before the alleged murder, residing in a lavish five-star hotel for a five-day sojourn. Seth reportedly arrived in Goa on December 31, 2023, on New Year's Eve, and stayed till January 4, setting the stage for the tragic events that followed.

Arrest In Chitradurga

The Karnataka Police apprehended Suchana Seth on Tuesday, disclosing that she was captured in Chitradurga district while attempting to flee in a cab, her son's lifeless body concealed in a bag. Upon checkout, she requested a hotel staff for a taxi to Bengaluru. The hotel staff, who went to clean the room, discovered red stains, presumed to be blood. The staff then immediately informed the police, according to Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police, North Goa.

Police inquiry revealed Seth's claim of leaving her son at a friend's place in Goa to be false. The subsequent inspection of the luggage in the taxi exposed the horrifying truth – the lifeless body of the young boy.

Six-Day Police Remand

An FIR was filed, leading to a six-day police remand and subsequent court appearance, where Suchana Seth was remanded for five more days. She is set to appear in court again on January 19.

Recreating The Crime Scene

Calangute Police took Seth to the service apartment to recreate the crime scene, adding a layer to the ongoing investigation.

Marriage & Divorce: Legal Battle Between The Estranged Couple

Suchana Seth, CEO of a Bengaluru startup, married Raman in 2010, and after their divorce in 2020, court-allowed Sunday visits granted Raman access to their four-year-old son. Raman, hailing from Kerala, recorded his statement at Goa's Calangute police station on Saturday, where he faced a confrontation with the accused Suchana Seth, shedding light on the family dynamics entwined in this tragic saga.