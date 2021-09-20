Arrested spy in Bengaluru was trapped through a fake Facebook account called 'Neha Aka Pujaji' by ISI agent

Bengaluru: In a joint operation by the Military Intelligence and Karnataka Police a spy, who was working for Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), was arrested here on Monday, police said. The accused has been identified as Jitendra Singh from Rajasthan's Barmer district, according to police sources.

Accused spy Jitendra Singh took the videos and photos of Army bases, firing ranges and movement of the Indian Army and sent them to the ISI agents, sources said.

The accused wore an Indian Army uniform while taking pictures and videos. After sending the videos, photos and voice messages, he would delete all of them. However, the police officers have managed to retrieve all the deleted messages, sources said.

Jitendra Singh by an ISI agent. The agent struck a friendship with Singh as he had put up a picture of him in army uniform.

Sources further said he came in touch with ISI in 2016. After sweet talks for years, he was asked to send videos, photos and other information in return for a huge sum of money. The accused agreed and carried their orders. He was paid digitally from different accounts, sources add.

The Military Intelligence, after noticing the communication on Facebook between Jitendra Singh and Neha, started monitoring the accounts. The account of Neha showed the IP address of Karachi in Pakistan.

Jitendra had shifted to Bengaluru about two months ago. Here he posed as a footpath cloth merchant who sold clothes to shopkeepers in Jolly Mohalla of Cottonpet, sources added.

The Military Intelligence sleuths and Karnataka Police City Crime Branch (CCB) police picked him up in a joint operation.

Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil confirmed the arrest. "The accused took photos and videos of defence establishments in the country and sent them to foreign agency. The photos and videos have been taken into custody. During a search of his house, the officers have found a military uniform. He has misused the military uniform and more details are yet to come out in investigation," he said.

