Man arrested in Varanasi for passing sensitive information to Pakistan's ISI

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested an alleged ISI agent identified as Mohd Rashid from Varanasi on Monday (January 20). The UP ATS arrested Rashid after receiving specific input from Military Intelligence unit that the accused was involved in passing on information to his handlers in Pakistan.

Rashid belongs to Chandoli and he has travelled at least twice to Pakistan. Sources said that Rashid used to capture photos and videos of security installations and other important places on his mobile phone before sending them to his handlers in Pakistan's ISI.

“The ISI agent used to get money and gifts in lieu of sending photographs and videos. A case has been registered against him,” the UP ATS said in a statement.

Police has seized a mobile phone containing some sensitive information from Rashid, who has been booked under Section 123 (concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The UP ATS said that Rashid will be quizzed about how many places he has visited and captured videos and photos and how much money/gift he has received from his ISI handlers. What are the locations and camps whose photos Ahmad has sent, and how many other people are associated with him will be investigated, it added.