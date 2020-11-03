हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arrogance losing in Bihar and hard work is winning, says PM Narendra Modi amid voting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 3) said that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win the Bihar Assembly election and will form the government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing an election rally in Bihar's Araria. "Bihar has given a clear message, on the basis of the initial information we're getting, that the state is set to re-elect the NDA government. Voters here have decided they'll take the state to newer heights," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that return of JDU-BJP government will help Bihar progress at a faster pace. "Some people have a problem... they say 'why does Modi win elections'... Modi wins elections because he works to resolve the issues of all the (poor) mothers and sisters... That's why, they bless Modi... This son has dedicated his life for the poor," the Prime Minister said, as he slammed the Congress and said the party "has reached a stage where they don't even have a total of 100 seats in parliament". 

"Today, nepotism (in politics) is being defeated and democracy is winning. Arrogance is losing, hard work is winning... corruption is losing, and people's rights are winning again," PM Modi noted.

"In the last decade, every house in the state of Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfill more aspirations of the people of Bihar," he added.

"Not just the country, Bihar is giving message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is democracy's power & every Bihari's devotion for it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds," said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the voting for second phase of Bihar assembly election began today at 7 AM with over 2.85 crore voters to decide the fate of nearly 1,500 candidates in 94 constituencies.

Of the 1,463 candidates in the fray on the 94 seats, nearly 10 per cent (146) are women. Among the 2.85 crore voters, females account for 1.35 crore. Maharajganj has the maximum number of 27 candidates for any constituency while Darauli (04) has the lowest.

