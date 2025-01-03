Artarium Brings the Essence of Ayurveda to Your Kitchen with Its New Line of Brass and Copper Kitchenware

Artarium, a trusted name in home and kitchen décor, proudly unveils its new range of brass and copper cookware and kitchenware, bringing the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda into modern kitchens. This latest collection redefines cooking and dining with traditional metals known for their health benefits and timeless elegance.

Ayurveda, India’s ancient system of wellness, focuses on balance and nourishment. Artarium’s brass and copper products are inspired by these principles, offering a healthier, more mindful way of cooking and dining while adding a touch of heritage to your kitchen.

"In today’s fast-paced life and hectic schedules, we’ve lost touch with the simple, wholesome practices of the past.”, says Mr. Pavnendra Bhadauria, the CEO of Artarium. “At Artarium, our goal is to bridge this gap with our new range of brass and copper kitchenware, inspired by the timeless principles of Ayurveda to help people make simple, healthier choices every day. With Artarium, you’re not just buying kitchenware; you’re choosing quality, tradition, and a step toward better living. Our products are crafted with care, made to last, and reasonably priced so everyone can bring a little wellness into their home.”, he further added.

Why Ayurveda in the Kitchen?

Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of harmony between the mind, body, and environment. This philosophy extends into the kitchen, where the tools and methods used for preparing food significantly influence overall health and well-being. According to Ayurvedic principles:

Food Preparation: The materials used for cooking impact the energetic quality of food. Brass and copper cookware enhance the flavor and nutritional value of meals, aligning with the natural elements of fire, earth, and water.

Water Storage: Ayurveda advocates storing water in copper vessels, as it is believed to balance all three doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha). This practice not only detoxifies the water but also infuses it with positive energy.

Mindful Practices: Using traditional kitchenware fosters a sense of mindfulness and connection to heritage. The act of cooking becomes more than a chore; it becomes more of a ritual that nourishes both the body and the soul.

Artarium’s collection brings these Ayurvedic principles to life, offering kitchenware that supports health, harmony, and tradition.

Benefits of Using Brass and Copper Kitchenware According to Ayurveda

For centuries, brass and copper have been integral to Indian kitchens due to their unique properties. Ayurveda places great importance on the materials used for cooking and storage, and brass and copper stand out for the following reasons:

Natural Antimicrobial Properties: Brass and copper possess inherent antimicrobial qualities. They inhibit the growth of bacteria and other harmful microorganisms, ensuring a safer cooking and storage environment. This quality is particularly valuable in today’s world, where hygiene is paramount.

Infusion of Essential Minerals: Cooking in brass and copper vessels allows trace amounts of beneficial minerals like zinc and copper to leach into your food. These minerals are vital for boosting immunity, improving digestion, and supporting overall health.

Enhanced Digestive Health: Copper, in particular, is known to balance the pH levels in the stomach. Drinking water stored in copper vessels can help reduce acidity, promote better digestion, and reduce inflammation, promoting overall gut health.

Nutrient Retention: Brass and copper cookware are excellent at retaining the nutrients in food during cooking. Unlike synthetic or Teflon-coated cookware, they help preserve the natural goodness of ingredients, making your meals more nourishing.

Sustainability and Longevity: Brass and copper are highly durable materials, capable of lasting for generations when properly cared for. They are also recyclable, which makes them an eco-friendly choice that aligns with sustainable living practices.

What Does Artarium’s Kitchenware Collection Offers?

Artarium’s line of kitchenware collection offers a thoughtfully curated selection of products crafted from brass and copper. These are mindfully designed to balance traditional aesthetics with utility, to meet the diverse needs of modern households.

The brassware collection emphasizes functionality and elegance, offering versatile cooking and serving ware that enhances the overall culinary experience. Known for their superior heat retention and durability, brass products are ideal for everyday cooking as well as special occasions.

Meanwhile, the copperware collection is designed to combine health benefits with modern practicality. For instance, products like copper bottles, and water dispensers not only promote wellness but also add charm to your kitchen with their polished appearance.

We’re excited to bring these products to our customers," says Mr. Pavnendra Bhadauria, the CEO of Artarium. "This is just the beginning of a journey to make everyday living healthier and more meaningful.", he further adds.

Why Choose Artarium?

Artarium is known for its commitment to quality, affordability, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Here’s what makes it stand out:

Exceptional Quality: Each product in the collection is handcrafted by skilled artisans, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and durability. From the sturdy brass handi to the sleek copper bottles, every item meets the highest standards of craftsmanship.

Reasonable Pricing: Artarium aims to make Ayurvedic wellness accessible to everyone. Hence, all their products are reasonably priced, to offer excellent value without compromising on quality.

Customer-Centric Approach: The brand prioritizes the needs of its customers by offering products that are practical, ergonomic, and easy to maintain. Talking of their recent launch, the cookware collection features thoughtful designs such as lightweight construction and comfortable handles, making your cooking experience effortless and enjoyable. More so, they also provide detailed product care instructions and exceptional after-sales support.

Sustainability and Responsibility: As a brand, Artarium is deeply committed to environmental sustainability. Brass and copper are not only durable but also fully recyclable, reducing waste and promoting eco-conscious living. Hence, by choosing Artarium, you contribute to a more sustainable future.

Heritage Meets Modernity: Artarium seamlessly blends traditional designs with modern functionality. Their products evoke a sense of nostalgia while catering to the practical needs of contemporary kitchens. This unique combination ensures that our kitchenware is both timeless and versatile.

About Artarium

Artarium has built a reputation as a luxury home decor brand known for its attention to detail and timeless designs. This new line of kitchenware and cookware is an extension of Artarium’s vision to create meaningful products for everyday life while staying true to its culture and roots.

For more information, visit www.theartarium.com. Here you can explore the full collection, read about the materials, and find tips for incorporating Brassware and copperware into your daily routines.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)