Chennai: After 5 years since its formation to probe J Jayalalithaa's death, the Arumugasamy Commission submitted its report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday. The report will be placed before the state cabinet on August 29. Full-scale politics erupted over the cause of Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016 and the medical procedures followed during her hospitalisation. The single-member commission of retired Justice of the Madras High Court was constituted in 2017 by former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Pannerselvam to enquire into the circumstances, health condition and situation leading to the hospitalisation of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalitha on 22 September 2016 and subsequent treatment provided till her unfortunate demise on 5 December 2016.

Aarumugasami has filed his 608 pages final report in Tamil and 500 pages report in English. Over 159 witnesses in relation to Jayalalithaa have appeared before the commission and have put forward their points of view.

"159 witnesses and petitioners were examined while reporting the file, Only the government can decide on publishing the report," Aarumugasami said, adding, that all concerned aspects have been mentioned in the report and said it was a "satisfying" outing for him.

Aspects including Jayalalithaa's ailments and habits were looked into, while the report has "reference in two parts," including her being admitted to the Apollo Hospital here on September 22, 2016, for treatment. She died on December 5 of the same year, after 75 days of hospitalisation.

Asked if there were "doubts on anyone," he said "that is the report," even as he repeatedly refused to divulge the specifics, as it would amount to revealing the contents. "I have written less, but mentioned the depositions of witnesses," running too many pages, he said.

"I have said everything, answered everything," he said in response to a query. He also said AIIMS, Delhi gave its report on Jayalalithaa's death three months after her demise. Many felt the commission "worked like a court," he added. He thanked Stalin and the state government for allowing the commission to continue.

Both AIADMK and DMK government cooperated well."Tamil Nadu State cabinet meeting is likely to be conducted on Monday at TN Secretariat and is expected to discuss the Jayalalitha death case investigation.

(With agency inputs)