Arun Jaitley dead: A look at the various positions held by the BJP stalwart

New Delhi: Arun Jaitley, former finance minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, died after a prolonged illness on Saturday at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). He was 66.

In his political career spanning over four decade, the BJP stalwart, a lawyer by profession, held several important portfolios. He was as a key party strategist and held the portfolios of Finance, Defence, Corporate Affairs, Commerce and Industry and Law and Justice in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi governments.

Jaitley also played a crucial role in banning triple talaq and pushing major economic legislations such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Here are the positions Arun Jaitely held during his political career.

* Additional Solicitor General, Government of India in 1989.

* Arun Jaitley became a member of the National Executive of BJP in 1991.

* In 1999, after the Vajpayee government of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power, he was appointed Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting (Independent Charge). Later, he was also appointed Minister of State for Disinvestment (Independent Charge).

* He took over the additional charge of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Company Affairs on in July 2000.

* April 2000: Elected to Rajya Sabha

* March 2001 - September 2001: Minister of Shipping (Additional Charge).

* July 29, 2002- January 29, 2003: Member, Court of the University of Delhi.

* 2003: Member, Committee on Home Affairs Member, Committee on External Affairs.

* January 29, 2003 - May 21, 2004: Minister of Law and Justice and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

* August 2004 - May 2009: Member, Committee of Privileges

* October 2004 -May 2009: Member, Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs

* January 2006 onwards: Member, Indian Council of World Affairs.

* April 2006: Re-elected to Rajya Sabha.

* June 2009: Leader of the Opposition, Rajya Sabha.

* July 2009: Member, General Purposes Committee.

* August 2009: Member, Joint Parliamentary Committee on Installation of Portraits/Statues of National Leaders and Parliamentarians in Parliament House Complex.

* December 2009: Member, Joint Parliamentary Committee on Maintenance of Heritage Character and Development of Parliament House.

* August 2012: Member, Railway Convention Committee Member, Joint Parliamentary Committee on Maintenance of Heritage Character and Development of Parliament House Complex.

* May 26, 2014: Arun Jaitley became the Finance Minister with an additional charge of Defence Ministry.

* March 2018: Re-elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

Other achievements

President, Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA); Vice President, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI); Member, Governing Council, Indian Premier League (IPL).