Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu treks for 11 hours to meet villagers

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, trekked a distance of 24 km for 11 hours to meet people of a remote village. Tawang was trekking to Luguthang located in Tawang district at a distance of 14,500 feet above sea level.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, CM Khandu shared his experience saying, "It was an arduous journey while crossing Karpu-La (16,000 ft) to Luguthang (14,500 ft)." He also shared a small video clip of his trek title, 'A Trek to Luguthang.'

The 41-year old chief minister walked through mountain terrains and forests to reach the remote village Luguthang which is 97 km from Tawang.

"Had a review meeting with Luguthang villagers to ensure that benefits of every flagship programme reaches the last man standing in forward areas," Khandu tweeted.

The chief minister, along with Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, and villagers and monks of Tawang monastery, attended the consecration of Jangchup Stupa the next day.

The stupa has been erected in the name of Khandus father and former chief minister Dorjee Khandu who died in a helicopter crash near Luguthang village while returning from Tawang to Itanagar on April 30, 2011.

CM Khandu is currently inspecting several areas in Arunachal Pradesh. On Friday, he inspected few areas along with Padmashree Lama Phuntsok la, where he was joined by MLA Tsering Tashi, DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, and senior government officials