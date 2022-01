Arunachal missing teen: Indian Army seeks Chinese counterpart's help, Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

New Delhi: The Indian Army has sought assistance from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) to locate the missing youth from Arunachal Pradesh on their side and return him as per established protocol, informed Defence sources on Thursday (January 20). The sources further said that the Indian Army immediately contacted through an established mechanism informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs and hunting, has lost his way and cannot be found.

"Regarding the incident of the missing youth named Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh, it is informed that on receipt of the information, the Indian Army immediately contacted the PLA through an established mechanism of hotline informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs and hunting, has lost his way and cannot be found. Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate the individual on their side and return him as per established protocol," said Defence Sources.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had slammed the Central government for not reacting to the alleged abduction of Indian youth by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and said that the silence is a statement of the Centre as they do not care. His statement came after a 17-year-old Miram Taron has been abducted by China's PLA from Arunachal Pradesh`s Zido area, Upper Siang district, Lungta Jor area.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote in Hindi, "A few days before Republic Day, a fortune-teller of India is kidnapped by China - We are with the family of Miram Taroun and will not give up hope, will not give up. PM's cowardly silence is his statement - he doesn't care!"

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 20, 2022

Earlier today, Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Pasighat West, Ninong Ering, termed the alleged abduction of Indian youth by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) an "unfortunate" incident. Speaking to ANI, Ering claimed that a 17-year-old Miram Taron has been abducted by China's PLA from Arunachal Pradesh's Zido area, Upper Siang district, Lungta Jor area.

"This is a very serious problem which once again has arisen in Arunachal Pradesh. We have come to know that 17-year-old Miram Taron has been abducted by China's PLA from Arunachal Pradesh's Zido area, Upper Siang district, Lungta Jor area. It is unfortunate that Chinese are intruding into Indian territory," claims the Congress MLA.

"I had also spoken with SP Yingkiong who had confirmed (the incident)," he added."China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) force entered through the Bising area. Earlier, the Chinese had also entered NEFA in 1962 through this Kepangla pass. A few years back they built a road inside our territory but was repelled by our people. The incident took place near Bising," he added.

He also called for the safe return of the Indian youth Miram Taron. As per Ering, the 17-year-old youth from Arunachal Pradesh was abducted by the Chinese army on Tuesday. He urged the Central government to check the Chinese intrusion of Indian lands. His Twitter post said that Taron was abducted at around 6:30 pm near Siungla from the jungle called Lungta Jor under Indian territory by the PLA. Taron went hunting with his friend Johnny Yaying in the last border village of Bising under Tuting, he informed. However, 27-year-old Yaying escaped the Chinese army and he disclosed the abduction episode.

Tapir Gao, Member of Parliament from East Arunachal Pradesh, had also claimed that the youth was 'abducted' on Tuesday from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district. He claimed that China`s People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted the youth where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh.

