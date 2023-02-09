Arunachal Pradesh: BJP Candidate Tsering Lhamu Set To Win Lungla By-Election Unopposed

Tawang: Tsering Lhamu, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, is set to win the Lungla Assembly seat in Tawang district "uncontested," as no one filed a nomination against her. Tsering Lhamu, wife of former MLA Jambey Tashi, filed her nomination as the BJP candidate for the Lumla (Lungla) Assembly constituency in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on February 27. It is worth noting that the seat became vacant following the death of former MLA Late Jambey Tashi in November last year at the age of 48 in a city hospital in Guwahati. The deadline for filing nominations was February 7 at 3 p.m., but no one showed up to oppose the BJP candidate.

Lekhi Norbu, a candidate for the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), did not appear at the Tawang returning office to file a nomination. The papers were scrutinised on February 8, and the deadline for withdrawals of candidatures has been set for February 10th.

In preparation for the upcoming by-election in Tawang district's 1-Lungla ST Assembly constituency, the District Election Officer Tawang convened a meeting on January 30 with district units of all political parties in the DC office Tawang's conference hall. Speaking on the purpose of meeting DEO Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo informed the house that, in accordance with guidelines received from the Election Commission of India (ECI), administration officials must prepare for the by-election for the 1-Lungla ST Assembly Constituency on a war footing.

"As a result, a meeting with all political parties, PRI members, and senior members of society was required to officially convey regarding the gazette notification from ECI," he added.