Arunachal Pradesh CM shares BREATHTAKING video of Dibang Valley waterfall; leaves netizens awestruck: WATCH

Northeast India is one of the most beautiful places in the country to explore. It has the most scenic locations in the country, and from having beautiful national parks to having the most mesmerizing waterfalls, northeast India has it all. Having said that, recently the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared a breathtaking video of a waterfall in Zawru/ Jaru valley in the Dibang Valley. The region is also famous for its exceptional fauna. Mishmi Takin, Mishmi Giant Flying Squirrels, Mishmi Wren Babler, Red Goral, and Tibetan Macaque are the proud owners of the land. The 35-second video shows a traveller reaching out in front of the waterfall which appears to be milky white, unlike other waterfalls.

The video was originally shared by video creator Tallo Anthony in collaboration with Arunachal Tourism on Instagram. The Instagram caption elaborately describes the place explaining how the place is rich in flora and fauna. "Zawru /Jaru valley in the Dibang Valley (Anini), the region is also known for the Savanna of East, where you will be encountered with dozens of the Mishmi Takin, Mishmi Giant Flying Squirrels, Mishmi Wren Babler, Red Goral and Tibetan Macaque who are the proud owners of the land. You can also listen to the enchanting songs of both Sclater Monal and Himalayan Monals," read the caption.

"During trekking one can explore the rich vegetation of the alps, such as Mishmi Teeta, Paris Polyphylla, Himalayan Aconite, and Ginseng which are the best medicine you will get in the beautiful forest of Jaru Valley. Lakes and Waterfalls are uncountable meanwhile in the trails. Pic courtesy - Tallo Anthony," the caption further read.

The Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu took to Twitter to share the video, which left netizens awestruck. "Majestic appeal, panoramic view, rejuvenating ambiance, and spectacular surroundings make Zawru Valley a place not to miss at all. If you have not been to Anini, then you must welcome #NewYear by being in the lap of Mother Nature in our pristine Dibang Valley! #DekhoApnaDesh," read the tweet.

Netizens soon took over the comments section with positive responses. "Nice to see a minister indulging in positive influence, not everything has to be political. This is serving the people too :)" a Twitterati commented. "This is the magic of Arunachal and a Leader being young, full of vision, and prioritises the foundation of region," read the tweet of another netizen.