Alliance Air launches 2 new routes, bolstering air connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh

Alliance Air has now introduced two new routes to strengthen connectivity in the North-eastern province of the country. New routes of the airline in the state of Arunachal Pradesh are: Dibrugarh-Itanagar-Ziro route and Dibrugarh-Itanagar-Pasighat. The services have been launched virtually by Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Civil Aviation Minister. Exercising the launch, he said Arunachal Pradesh is set to become a land of opportunities. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufactured Dornier 228 aircraft, took off from the Dibrugarh airport at 10.20 AM and finished its flight at the newly constructed Hollongi airport in Itanagar at 11.10 AM.

With the launch of a greenfield airport by @narendramodi Ji, start of new flights for Mumbai & Kolkata yesterday, & inauguration of new flights for different #northeast regions today - @PemaKhanduBJP Ji's #ArunachalPradesh is set to become the land of opportunities! https://t.co/13BgLp3Cl5 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 29, 2022

The aircraft then left from Itanagar at 11.30 am to reach Ziro at 12.05 pm, an Alliance Air official said. The second service covering Dibrugarh, Itanagar and Pasighat is set to commence on Wednesday, the official said. Both the services will be available twice every week, she said. "We have a strong network in the northeast. Our services are rapidly expanding in the region," she added.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the month, has boosted connectivity in the region, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a statement.

Scindia, taking to Twitter, said, "With the launch of a Greenfield airport by @narendramodi Ji, the start of new flights for Mumbai & Kolkata yesterday, & inauguration of new flights for different #northeast regions today- @PemaKhanduBJP Ji's #ArunachalPradesh is set to become the land of opportunities!"

Also read - Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off Itanagar-Mumbai flights from Donyi Polo Airport

Alliance Air CEO Vineet Sood stated that enhanced connectivity in the northeast will help bolster tourism and trade in the region and contribute to the economic development of the states.

"Alliance Air is humbled to be the first airline to embark upon the journey of operating the Made-in-India aircraft and contributing towards PM's Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative," he added.

With inputs from PTI