Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Toppling AAP Govt In Delhi, Alleges '7 MLAs Offered Rs 25 Crore Each...'

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that the BJP has tried to lure seven of its MLAs in Delhi with Rs 25 crore each to leave the party and also threatened to topple the Kejriwal government. The Delhi BJP, however, dismissed the allegation and dared AAP to name the MLAs and the people who approached them with the offer. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on ‘X’ that seven of his party MLAs had been contacted by “them” and warned that the AAP chief would be arrested soon.

Kejriwal said that the callers claimed they were in touch with 21 AAP MLAs. The MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore and a BJP ticket each to contest the elections after the overthrow of the Delhi government, the AAP leader alleged. Kejriwal said that all the seven AAP MLAs rejected the offer.

पिछले दिनों इन्होंने हमारे दिल्ली के 7 MLAs को संपर्क कर कहा है - “कुछ दिन बाद केजरीवाल को गिरफ़्तार कर लेंगे। उसके बाद MLAs को तोड़ेंगे। 21 MLAs से बात हो गयी है। औरों से भी बात कर रहे हैं। उसके बाद दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार गिरा देंगे। आप भी आ जाओ। 25 करोड़ रुपये देंगे… January 27, 2024

He also said that efforts were being made to arrest him in connection with the alleged liquor scam to bring down the AAP government in Delhi. Kejriwal said that many plots were made in the last nine years to topple the AAP government in Delhi, but they all failed.

At a press conference here, Delhi minister Atishi said that the BJP has launched ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’ in Delhi. “They had tried to poach AAP MLAs last year by offering them money but failed,” she said.

Denying the allegation, Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana challenged Atishi to name the MLAs contacted and also those who contacted them with the offer.

He said AAP was trying to divert attention from Kejriwal skipping ED summons for questioning in the liquor scam.