NewsIndia
DELHI WATER BILLS

Arvind Kejriwal announces 100% waiver on late fees of water bills in Delhi till 31 Dec

Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, "The government has taken a big decision to provide relief to the people of Delhi from the outstanding water bills. Late fees (late payment surcharge) on outstanding water bills will be 100% waived till December 31, 2022.

Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 08:17 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Arvind Kejriwal announces 100% waiver on late fees of water bills in Delhi till 31 Dec

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 100 per cent waiver on water bills till December 31, 2022, in the national capital. The CM further added that the people will be relieved from the outstanding water bills. Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, "The government has taken a big decision to provide relief to the people of Delhi from the outstanding water bills. Late fees (late payment surcharge) on outstanding water bills will be 100% waived till December 31, 2022. You can pay your old outstanding bills without worrying about late fees". The Delhi CM has also approved a project that would make the Yamuna pollution-free under which sewers falling in Keshopur and Najafgarh will be cleaned daily and dumped in the Najafgarh drain.

"A very important project has been approved today to make Yamuna pollution free. Under this, 85 MGD sewers falling in Keshopur and Najafgarh will be cleaned daily and dumped in the Najafgarh drain. This will reduce the pollution of Yamuna water by 30%. This step will prove to be very helpful in cleaning the Yamuna", tweeted Kejriwal.

He in a series of tweets said that sewage pumping stations will be built on Badli, Nigam Bodh and Mori Gate drain in order to make Yamuna pollution free. "To clean the water of Yamuna, three more important projects have been approved today - a total of 55 MGD sewage pumping stations will be built on Badli, Nigam Bodh and Mori Gate drain. With this, the dirty water of these drains will not go into the Yamuna", Kejriwal tweeted. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk