Arvind Kejriwal announces compensation for kin of those killed in blaze in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (March 12) announced compensation for the kin of those who died in a slum fire in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area.

Kejriwal also visited the spot where the blaze broke claiming seven lives.

The Delhi CM announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to deceased adults’ families and Rs 5 lakh for the kin of deceased children as well as Rs 25,000 to those whose shanties were gutted.

"When I woke up this morning, I came to know that fire here killed seven people and many shanties were burnt. I am deeply saddened with this incident. I pray to God that the deceased rest in peace,” PTI quoted him as saying.

“Poor make their shelter after a lot of hard work. Govt will give Rs.10 lakh each to deceased adults' families, Rs 5 lakh to deceased children's families and Rs 25,000 to those whose shanties were burnt,” the AAP convenor added.

The Delhi CM also assured that the compensation will be released soon. "I will try to release this (compensation) very soon, in one-two days, so that you get the money soon," Kejriwal said.

Earlier today, Kejriwal had expressed grief over the incident on Twitter. "Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet those affected personally," he tweeted in Hindi.

A senior official of the Delhi Fire Services said the information regarding the fire near pillar number 12 of Gokulpuri village was received at 1.03 am, adding that 13 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control around 4 am, he added.

Seven charred bodies were recovered from the site, the official further informed.

