Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold mega roadshow in Amritsar, thank voters for landslide victory in Punjab poll

New Delhi: After sweeping Punjab Assembly elections, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and state CM designate Bhagwant Mann held a victory roadshow in Amritsar on Sunday (March 13) to thank voters.

Speaking at the roadshow, Kejriwal said, "Every single penny of govt coffers will be spent on people of Punjab, we will honour all pre-poll promises."

The Delhi Chief Minister said that he is happy that after years, Punjab has got an "honest chief minister".

Earlier today, Kejriwal along with Mann paid obeisance at the Golden temple. The Delhi CM, along with his Deputy Manish Sisodia, was received by Mann at the airport. Senior leader Raghav Chadha was also present.

Kejriwal and Mann also visited the Durgiana Mandir, the Sri Ram Tirath Mandir and Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar. "We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Punjab. Our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Amritsar (for roadshow) today to thank the people," Mann had said earlier today.

Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony will take place on Wednesday (March 16) at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district. Only Mann will take the oath on Wednesday, while the rest of his cabinet, which may comprise 17 members, will be held later, a source told IANS.

AAP scripted a landslide victory in the border state by upending Congress from power. Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. AAP candidates defeated Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and its bigwigs, including Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

