Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal visit Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh memorial ahead of Amritsar roadshow - WATCH

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister delegate Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid a visit to Amritsar’s Golden Temple with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

#WATCH Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal visit Golden Temple in Amritsar#Punjab pic.twitter.com/OyYlg9YB15 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal visit Amritsar's Golden Temple, ahead of their roadshow to mark the party's victory in Punjab polls pic.twitter.com/HKYGwXoKRK — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

The visit came ahead of a grand roadshow to be held by Mann and Kejriwal in Amritsar to express gratitude to the people of Punjab for AAP’s massive victory in Punjab.

Both the leaders also paid floral tribute at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

Amritsar | Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal pay floral tribute at Jallianwala Bagh memorial pic.twitter.com/kFGfJoyaCd — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

Later, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann also offered prayers at Durgiana Temple.

Amritsar | Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal offer prayers at Durgiana Temple, ahead of their roadshow in the city pic.twitter.com/V2ukt5mRYY — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal was accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for the Amritsar roadshow.

Earlier in the day, posters and cutouts of the AAP leader and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal were seen on the roads of the state as a part of arrangements for the roadshow.

Meanwhile, in his first big action after the election result, Bhagwant Mann on Saturday withdrew VIP security of 122 ex-MLAs including Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife and Manpreet Badal.

However, the list does not have names of former Chief Ministers -- Capt Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and state Congress chief Sidhu.

On March 16, Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann’s swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held at the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan.

