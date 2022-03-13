हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal visit Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh memorial ahead of Amritsar roadshow - WATCH

Punjab Chief Minister delegate Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid a visit to Amritsar’s Golden Temple with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal visit Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh memorial ahead of Amritsar roadshow - WATCH

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister delegate Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid a visit to Amritsar’s Golden Temple with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The visit came ahead of a grand roadshow to be held by Mann and Kejriwal in Amritsar to express gratitude to the people of Punjab for AAP’s massive victory in Punjab.

Both the leaders also paid floral tribute at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

Later, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann also offered prayers at Durgiana Temple.

Arvind Kejriwal was accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for the Amritsar roadshow.

Earlier in the day,  posters and cutouts of the AAP leader and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal were seen on the roads of the state as a part of arrangements for the roadshow.

Meanwhile, in his first big action after the election result, Bhagwant Mann on Saturday withdrew VIP security of 122 ex-MLAs including Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife and Manpreet Badal.

However, the list does not have names of former Chief Ministers -- Capt Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and state Congress chief Sidhu.

On March 16, Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann’s swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held at the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhagwant MannArvind KejriwalAAPBhagwant Mann roadshowPunjabAmritsar
Next
Story

Greater Noida to host biggest event post-Covid surge, invites people for Holi event

Must Watch

PT12M49S

Russia Ukraine War News: Huge devastation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv