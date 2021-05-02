Arvind Kejriwal congratulates MK Stalin for 'resounding victory' in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The official trends have clearly suggested that DMK is leading in 118 seats, followed by the ruling AIADMK leading in 82 seats, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (May 2) congratulated DMK president MK Stalin for a 'resounding victory' in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly polls.

He also wished Stalin a successful tenure and the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu.

"Many congratulations to MK Stalin on a resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. I wish him a successful tenure and the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of people of Tamil Nadu," said Kejriwal in a tweet today.

Meanwhile, DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here, as official trends show the party leading, despite of a ban on victory processions imposed by the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held on April 6. The counting of votes began at 8 am today.

The fate of 3,998 candidates was sealed during polling across 234 constituencies in the state on April 6.

(inputs from agencies)

