Arvind Kejriwal Deliberately Eating Mangoes To Spike His Blood Sugar Level To Get Bail, Alleges ED

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday made serious allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he was intentionally consuming mangoes, sweets, and sugary tea to elevate his blood sugar levels, purportedly in a bid to secure bail on medical grounds. During proceedings in a Delhi court, ED counsel Zoheb Hossain contended that Kejriwal's diet, disguised as home-cooked food, was meticulously designed to spike his blood sugar levels. The court, in response, instructed Tihar Jail authorities to furnish details of Kejriwal's dietary regimen.

Highlighting the investigative findings, Hossain informed the court that the probe agency gleaned insights into Kejriwal's dietary preferences following inquiries made to Tihar Jail authorities regarding his diet and medication regimen.

#WATCH | Delhi: After hearing on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail application, ED's Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain says "Diet chart has been placed before the court. The diet chart had mangoes and sweets, we have placed this before the court. He was particularly consuming sweet… pic.twitter.com/gtLj7cjVDM — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

In defence, advocate Vivek Jain, representing Kejriwal, rebuffed ED's claims as a media spectacle, subsequently withdrawing his plea for medical check-ups and remote consultations, citing intention to file an improved petition. Jain underscored the fluctuating nature of Kejriwal's blood sugar levels.

#WATCH | Advocate Vivek Jain, counsel for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "This is an issue made by ED so that home-cooked food should also be stopped. This concerns his health. Whatever he is having is as per the doctor's prescribed diet. The matter is sub judice, we do not want… pic.twitter.com/2rvFEn2nS3 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

Currently under judicial custody at Tihar jail over money laundering allegations linked to the Delhi Liquor Policy case, Kejriwal's legal battle persists. Despite challenges in the Delhi High Court and subsequent extension of judicial custody, Kejriwal has sought reprieve in the Supreme Court.

The Delhi High Court, while upholding the arrest and dismissing Kejriwal's petition, emphasized ED's possession of substantial evidence implicating the CM. The court attributed investigative delays to Kejriwal's non-compliance with summons, asserting his active involvement in the alleged money laundering scheme.

ED contends that Kejriwal played a central role in orchestrating illicit financial transactions associated with the defunct Delhi Liquor Policy, laying the groundwork for a protracted legal confrontation.