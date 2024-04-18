Advertisement
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Arvind Kejriwal Deliberately Eating Mangoes To Spike His Blood Sugar Level To Get Bail, Alleges ED

During proceedings in a Delhi court, ED counsel Zoheb Hossain contended that Kejriwal's diet, disguised as home-cooked food, was meticulously designed to spike his blood sugar levels.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday made serious allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he was intentionally consuming mangoes, sweets, and sugary tea to elevate his blood sugar levels, purportedly in a bid to secure bail on medical grounds. During proceedings in a Delhi court, ED counsel Zoheb Hossain contended that Kejriwal's diet, disguised as home-cooked food, was meticulously designed to spike his blood sugar levels. The court, in response, instructed Tihar Jail authorities to furnish details of Kejriwal's dietary regimen.

Highlighting the investigative findings, Hossain informed the court that the probe agency gleaned insights into Kejriwal's dietary preferences following inquiries made to Tihar Jail authorities regarding his diet and medication regimen.

 

 

In defence, advocate Vivek Jain, representing Kejriwal, rebuffed ED's claims as a media spectacle, subsequently withdrawing his plea for medical check-ups and remote consultations, citing intention to file an improved petition. Jain underscored the fluctuating nature of Kejriwal's blood sugar levels.

 

 

Currently under judicial custody at Tihar jail over money laundering allegations linked to the Delhi Liquor Policy case, Kejriwal's legal battle persists. Despite challenges in the Delhi High Court and subsequent extension of judicial custody, Kejriwal has sought reprieve in the Supreme Court.

The Delhi High Court, while upholding the arrest and dismissing Kejriwal's petition, emphasized ED's possession of substantial evidence implicating the CM. The court attributed investigative delays to Kejriwal's non-compliance with summons, asserting his active involvement in the alleged money laundering scheme.

ED contends that Kejriwal played a central role in orchestrating illicit financial transactions associated with the defunct Delhi Liquor Policy, laying the groundwork for a protracted legal confrontation.

