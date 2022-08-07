NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat: AAP chief to address rally in tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, will address a public rally  in the tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district today. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 09:16 AM IST

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to address a public rally in the tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district of Gujarat on Sunday (August 7, 2022), where the Assembly polls are due later this year. The Delhi CM, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, will also address the media in Vadodara, informed AAP leaders. 

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal interacted with traders in Jamnagar and heard problems faced by the state's business community.

Kejriwal had said the AAP will form an "advisory body" of traders to guide the government if his party came to power in Gujarat in the Assembly elections due this year-end. AAP Chief had also promised sops related to Value Added Tax (VAT) and said the AAP government would stop the "raid raj".

This is Arvind Kejriwal's second visit to Gujarat this month, as the AAP intensifies its campaigning ahead of the Assembly elections. Earlier, during his visit to Veraval in Gir Somnath district on August 1, Kejriwal had promised Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and guaranteed a job to every youth in Gujarat if his party is voted to power.

Kejriwal had earlier also assured free electricity up to 300 units per month if voted to power in the state.

