Arvind Kejriwal Likely To Resign Tomorrow; AAP To Reveal New CM Face

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to step down from his position on Tuesday. The AAP has scheduled a legislative party meeting at 11 a.m. to discuss and select his successor. The name of the new chief minister is likely to be announced at the same time.

Kejriwal's decision to resign comes after his release from Tihar jail on Friday, following his arrest in the excise policy case. On Sunday, he declared that he would resign as the chief minister within two days, adding that he would not return to the position unless the people of Delhi grant him a "certificate of honesty."

The AAP leader plans to meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to formally submit his resignation. Simultaneously, the new CM will stake their claim to the position.

Legislative Party Meeting to Decide Successor

Ahead of the legislative party meeting, Kejriwal held a series of one-on-one discussions with senior AAP leaders during the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Monday. According to AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kejriwal sought feedback from party leaders regarding his potential successor. Names being considered for the role include prominent AAP leaders such as Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, and Imran Hussain.

There is also speculation that Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, could be a potential candidate for the post. However, Kejriwal has ruled out former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as a successor.

Possibility of a Dalit Leader as Next CM

Some AAP members have suggested the appointment of a Dalit leader as the next chief minister. Although no specific names have been confirmed, this possibility reflects the party's broader agenda of inclusivity. The new CM will hold office until the next elections are conducted.

Kejriwal's Call for Early Elections

During his resignation announcement, Kejriwal expressed his desire for early elections in Delhi, ideally in November 2024, ahead of the current schedule of February 2025. He emphasized that he would only return to the CM position after successfully proving his honesty to the public. "I will sit on the CM's chair only after people give me a certificate of honesty. I will become chief minister and Manish Sisodia deputy CM only when people say we are honest," he declared.