Arvind Kejriwal meets Narendra Modi, discusses healthcare, development and water

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Friday, assuring full cooperation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to the Centre. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Delhi Chief Minister said that he also congratulated Prime Minister Modi for the latter’s victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

“Assured full cooperation of Del govt. To develop Delhi, capital city of India, it is imp that Del govt n Centre work together (sic),” tweeted Kejriwal.

The AAP chief discussed issues concerning healthcare during the meeting with the Prime Minister. Kejriwal said that he even invited Modi to visit any of the Mohalla clinics, a flagship programme of the Delhi government.

Kejriwal further confirmed that the two leaders discussed the issue of Ayushman Bharat, the grand healthcare scheme launched by Prime Minister Modi during the first tenure of his government. The AAP chief told the Prime Minister that the health scheme launched by the Delhi government was “much bigger and wider in scope”.

The Delhi Chief Minister, however, assured Prime Minister Modi that he would look into whether Ayushman Bharat could be integrated with the health scheme of the AAP government.

The other issue that came up for discussion was storage of water from river Yamuna river during the upcoming rainy season. Requesting support from the NDA government at the Centre, Kejriwal said that the water stored during one rainy season would fulfil the need of water in the national capital for almost a year.

“Del govt plans to store yamuna water during rainy season. One season’s water sufficient to meet one year’s Delhi’s water needs. Requested Centre’s support (sic),” wrote the Delhi Chief Minister on the microblogging site.