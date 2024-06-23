Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Against Delhi HC’s Decision To Hold His Bail

Arvind Kejriwal approached Supreme Court following the Delhi High Court’s stay on his bail in money laundering case linked to excise policy. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 07:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday moved to Supreme Court following the High Court’s stay on his bail in money laundering case linked to excise policy. The Delhi High Court had intervened to withhold Kejriwal's bail pending its decision on a petition lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which contests the bail granted to Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy allegations. 

The Chief Minister's legal representatives have urgently requested a hearing, slated for Monday, to address the matter.  

