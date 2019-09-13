Arvind Kejriwal praises new Motor Vehicle Act, but adds fine can be reduced if people face problem

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who on Friday announced that the Odd-Even number scheme will be implemented again in November in the national capital, praised the new Motor Vehicles Act passed by the Narendra Modi government.

He said that the new law has brought a lot of improvement in the traffic situation in the country, but added that the fine in Delhi can be reduced if people face problem.

"There has been an improvement in Delhi's traffic ever since the new Motor Vehicle Act has been implemented. If there is any clause due to which people are facing more problem and we have the power to reduce the fine then we will certainly do it," the Chief Minister said.

Live TV

The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 was made effective from September 1. People caught flouting traffic rules have to pay a significantly higher amount since the act came into effect.

However, several state governments have decided to either not implement the act or have reduced the penalties.

Commenting on the provision of heavy fines under the new act, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari had said that the government's motive is to save lives and not to collect revenue through fines.