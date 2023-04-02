Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Jobs During 1st Political Rally In Assam, Targets BJP

Guwahati: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed his first rally in Assam's Guwahati on Sunday (April 2) along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. During the rally, he promised free electricity and jobs for all unemployed if the party forms the government in Assam.

"An AAP government in Assam will provide free electricity to all households, and ensure jobs for every unemployed person in the state," said Kejriwal at the rally.

He further added, "AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 and the BJP here in 2016. Today, we have changed the face of Delhi. What has Himanta babu (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) done for the state in seven years? Nothing, only dirty politics."

VIDEO | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses AAP's Karyakarta Sammelan in Assam's Guwahati, targets BJP-led state govt over exam paper leak and unemployment. pic.twitter.com/K8FtA5spYU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2023

Kejriwal, after arriving in Assam, invited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for tea and lunch at his residence in Delhi.

Earlier, Sarma had threatened to file a defamation case against Kejriwal if the latter alleged corruption cases against him outside the assembly. Kejriwal had reportedly said in the Delhi Assembly that there are cases against Sarma.

"Is there any FIR or case against me anywhere in the country? I wanted to sue him but like a coward, he spoke inside the assembly," the Assam CM had said.

Reacting to Sarma's remarks, Kejriwal said, "such threats by Sarma are unbecoming of a chief minister."

"I invite him (Sarma) to come to Delhi, and have tea and lunch with me at my house. I will also show him around the city," said Kejriwal at a rally in Guwahati as quoted by PTI. "People of Assam are very good. They welcome their guests. Himanta Biswa Sarma should learn from them," he added.