Arvind Kejriwal Says Will Visit Ram Temple With Family After January 22; BJP Reacts

The BJP was quick to hit back. During a Zee News TV debate, BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok said that it was Delhi CM Kejriwal who once said that his maternal grandmother did not approve of Ram temple in place of Babri mosque.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that he is yet to receive a final invitation for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony and he would go to the event after January 22 with his family. Speaking to media, Kejriwal said that his family members are keen to visit the temple and since only one person is allowed on Januar 22, he would go there after the pran pratistha ceremony. 

"We will make efforts to run more trains for Ayodhya (from Delhi) after the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22...They had said that a final invitation would be given by their team but we did not receive it...I want to visit Ayodhya with my family so we'll go someday after January 22," said Kejriwal.

However, the BJP was quick to hit back. During a Zee News TV debate, BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok said that it was Delhi CM Kejriwal who once said that his maternal grandmother did not approve of Ram temple in place of Babri mosque. 

Kejriwal said that he has received a letter which said since many VIP and VVIPs will attend the January 22 event and thus only invitee is allowed to attend the event. He added that since his father and mother are keen to visit the temple, thus he would go there after January 22. 

While the Delhi CM did not reject the invite, his stand is similar to INDIA bloc party's stand to not attend the Ram Temple event on January 22.

