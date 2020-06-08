Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to get tested for COVID-19 after developing fever, sore throat

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will get himself tested for coronavirus COVID-19 on Tuesday (June 9) after feeling unwell. Kejriwal has been experiencing a fever since Sunday.

According to reports, the Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor complained of fever and sore throat, causing worries. Kejriwal will now undergo tests to check if he has caught the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has isolated himself and has cancelled all meetings scheduled for the day. In the past few days, CM Kejriwal had attended a few meetings and had also visited the Delhi Secretariat.

Kejriwal had addressed an online media briefing on Sunday afternoon. The Chief Minister had announced that government has decided to open the city-state borders and all restaurant, malls and places of worship starting Monday (June 8). He had also reiterated that all government and private hospitals, barring a few which perform specialised surgeries, would be restricted to city dwellers till the crisis gets over.

He had also announced that hotels and banquets would continue to remain shut until further orders.

Delhi has recorded over 28,000 cases of coronavirus of which more than 10,000 have recovered so far. At least 812 people have died due to the infection.