As Delhi gears up for the 2025 assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nation convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, will launch the Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana on Tuesday which promises a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 to Hindu and Sikh priests.

"Today, along with my wife, I will launch the Priest Granthi Samman Yojana from the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place. Atishi ji will launch this scheme from the Gurudwara located in Karol Bagh," Kejriwal shared on X.

Kejriwal also informed that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will launch the scheme from the Gurudwara located in Karol Bagh.

Ahead of Polls, Kejriwal on Monday announced the Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana, under which he stated that the priests of temples and the 'granthis' of the Gurudwara will receive an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month.

During the press conference on Monday, the former Delhi Chief Minister also stated that this scheme would be implemented once the AAP formed the government after winning the upcoming polls in the national capital.