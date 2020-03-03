Arvind Kejriwal to meet PM Narendra Modi today; first after being re-elected as Delhi CM for third time

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 3), as a courtesy call. The meeting is expected to take place at 11 am in Parliament.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders after Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the recently-held Delhi Assembly election by a huge majority.

Notably, the meeting comes at a week after the national capital witnessed its worst riot in last three decades that has so far claimed at least 47 lives, including Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankita Sharma and a Delhi police constable Ratan Lal.

The violence, that broke out on February 24 in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi, has left over 350 injured. Delhi Police has so far registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police.

Delhi was on the edge once again after rumours of tensions in various pockets spread on Sunday evening.

The situation that is crawling towards normalcy once gain became tense on Sunday night as false news and information on violence and arson did the rounds. The Delhi Police Control Room had received 1,880 notifications within just 2-3 hours on Sunday night.

After investigation, each and every information was found to be false and misleading. The fake notifications on violence were received mainly from different Delhi districts.

Delhi police said they have arrested 50 people in connection with riot-related rumours that had spread in parts of the national capital on Sunday evening.