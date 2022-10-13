NewsIndia
Arvind Kejriwal trends on social media after Delhi CM's Twitter account allegedly followed Adult content creator- Netizens react

A Twitter account named @Esmee4Keeps, that apperantly post adult content was allegedly followed by CM Kejriwal's official Twitter account according to social media users.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • #ArvindKejriwal was trending on twitter
  • Delhi CM's official Twitter account was visible in screenshots posted by several social media users following the content creator
  • Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 50 low-floor CNG-powered cluster buses

Arvind Kejriwal trends on social media after Delhi CM's Twitter account allegedly followed Adult content creator- Netizens react

Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief convener Arvind Kejriwal is making headlines after his Twitter account was allegedly following an adult content Twitter account. Presently, several social media users are trending #ArvindKejriwal as his name was allegedly associated with obscene photos of a woman on Twitter.

CM Kejriwal's official Twitter account apparently liked @Esmee4Keeps, a Twitter account that features photographs of a woman with adult pictures on twitter the Delhi CM's official Twitter account was visible in screenshots posted by several social media users to be following @Esmee4Keeps.

Netizens posted hilarious memes on the same

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 50 low-floor CNG-powered cluster buses and said they will improve connectivity to the rural belts of the national capital. He also flagged off 30 Innova cars and 36 motorbikes for the enforcement wing of the Transport Department.

