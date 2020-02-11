Arvind Kejriwal's freebies- Key factors behind AAP's big win in Delhi Assembly election 2020

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to sweep Delhi Assembly election 2020 as the results are showing that Arvind Kejriwal is inching closer to become Chief Minister of the national capital for the third term. The factors that played a key role in the AAP's massive victory are given below:

1. AAP's promise of giving free electricity upto 200 units has played a significant role.

2. 700 litres free water for households has also played a positive role.

3. Free travel for women in DTC buses managed to woo women voters.

4. Free education till graduation has also attracted women voters.

5. Free treatment facilities in Delhi hospitals also contributed to AAP's victory.

The AAP workers started celebrations at its Delhi office ahead of the announcement of final results for the 70-member Assembly seats. The party workers wearing caps and holding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's posters, congregated at the party headquarters in big numbers to mark the party's historic victory.

The AAP contested on all 70 seats, while the BJP fielded candidates on 67 seats, while Congress also fought valiantly on 66 seats.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, is expecting a revival.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3, while Congress had failed to open its account.