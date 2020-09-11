Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh dies in Delhi hospital after suffering from liver cirrhosis

Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh died on Friday at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in the national capital. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill. The Arya Samaj leader was on ventilatory support since September 8 due to multi-organ failure.

On Friday his condition deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest at 6 pm. Resuscitation was attempted but the stalwart passed away half an hour later at 6.30 pm. "ILBS joins the country in mourning the loss of this beloved leader," the hospital said in a statement.

The 80-year-old Agnivesh, a former MLA from Haryana, founded a political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970. He is also an advocate for dialogue between religions.

He was involved in various areas of social activism including campaigns against female foeticide and the emancipation of women. He was a prominent associate of Anna Hazare during India Against Corruption`s campaign in 2011 to implement the Jan Lokpal Bill.