Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani skips questioning

Pooja dadlani didn't appear before the Mumbai Police citing health reasons. She is Shah Rukh Khan's manager.

Image: Instagram/Pooja Dadlani

Pooja Dadlani, manager of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, skipped the questioning with the Mumbai Police, on Wednesday. She cited health-related reasons for not appearing before the police.

The Mumbai Police said that it will call Dadlani again for the same. ANI tweeted, “Mumbai Police had called actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani for questioning but she did not appear before them citing health reasons. Her statement is important for SIT and in the time to come, we'll summon her again for questioning.”

Dadlani’s name featured in the case when one of the witnesses said she struck a deal with KP Gosavi after Aryan Khan’s detention.

Another person involved in the case--Munmun Dhamecha--had earlier reached court asking for a transfer of hearing to Delhi than Mumbai.

READ | Munmun Dhamecha seeks NCB hearing to be done in Delhi

A lot has happened in the drugs case since the arrest of Aryan Khan. He has now been released on bail.

On the other hand, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, is facing corruption charges, and has been removed from the investigation team of the case. A different SIT has taken over the case from him and has started questioning under the leadership of Sanjay Singh.

