As AAP Gets National Party Status, Kejriwal 'Misses' Jailed Leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: All "anti-national forces" that want to halt the country's progress are against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said here on Tuesday. Describing the AAP's newly-acquired status of a national party in a short span of 10 years as a "miraculous and incredible" achievement, Kejriwal said it brings with it a huge responsibility as well. He urged people to join the AAP in order to make India the number one country in the world.

"All the anti-national forces that want to stop the progress of the country are against the AAP, but the almighty is with us," the Delhi chief minister said in an address at the party headquarters here.

He said the AAP's ideology is based on the three pillars of die-hard honesty, patriotism and humanity, adding that the party's aim is to make India the number one country in the world.

"I congratulate everyone. The almighty wants us to do something for the country," Kejriwal said while reminding the party volunteers about the three pillars of its ideology -- undying honesty, patriotism and humanity.

He said that the hope of crores of people from the AAP has now turned into faith.

"People have given us a huge responsibility and with the blessings of god, we will honestly discharge it," he said.

Kejriwal lauded all those who contributed to the AAP's growth and helped it achieve the national party status, and remembered his party colleagues Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who are currently in jail.

He told the AAP volunteers to be prepared to go to prison if need be and said those scared of it should quit the party.

"I will be lucky if every drop of my blood is shed for the country," Kejriwal said.

Asserting that the AAP's success in bringing about a positive change in the country's politics, he said the party has shown others how to win elections honestly.

There are 1,300 political parties in the country, of which only six enjoy the status of a national party and just three -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and now, the AAP -- have governments in more than one state, Kejriwal pointed out.

आम आदमी पार्टी पर देश के करोड़ों लोगों की उम्मीद अब विश्वास बन चुकी है। जनता ने बहुत बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी दी है, प्रभु के आशीर्वाद से हम ये ज़िम्मेदारी भी पूरी ईमानदारी से निभाएँगे। https://t.co/0AIxuKJ8f2 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 11, 2023

He asserted that the AAP has forced other political parties to promise that they will provide free electricity.

"They have started promising free power, although they are not doing so. We will make them do it as well," the Delhi chief minister said.

He credited the AAP with doing positive politics in the country and said a successful government can only be run through honesty.