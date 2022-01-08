हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra

As Covid-19 cases go up, Maharashtra imposes night curfew; shuts gyms, tourist places - 10 points

On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 41,434 new Covid-19 cases. Mumbai alone had 20,318 new cases. The ew rules will be applicable from January 10 till further notice.

As Covid-19 cases go up, Maharashtra imposes night curfew; shuts gyms, tourist places - 10 points

In view of increasing Covid-19 cases case, Maharashtra tightened Covid-19 curbs in the state. The new rules will be applicable from January 10 till further notice.

Here are some key points:

- Night curfew to be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am 
- A maximum of 50 people can attend a marriage ceremony, while maximum of 20 people can go to a funeral 
- Maximum of 50 people can attend any social/religious/political programme
- Public grounds, gardens, tourist places will reman closed
- Amusement parks, museums, zoos closed 
- Swimming pools, spas, beauty saloons, gyms closed
- Hair cutting salons will open with 50% capacity. They will remain closed from 10 pm to 7 am 
- Hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, auditorium to operate at 50% seating capacity till 10 pm
- Home delivery of food to be allowed
- Schools and colleges will be closed till February 15, coaching classes will also be shut

Check the detailed notice below:

 

 

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 20,318 new Covid cases and five deaths. The active cases as of Saturday evening stood at 1,06,037. The total number of asymptomatic patients were 82 per cent and the bed occupancy stood at 21.4 per cent on Saturday. The whole state of Maharashtra recorded 41,434 new Covid cases and 13 deaths.

