As COVID-19 makes a come back in India, ‘Janata Curfew’ completes one year

New Delhi: On March 19, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the people of the nation to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm the next day (March 20, 2020) in the view of rising COVID-19 infections in the country. The Janta Curfew was seen as a way to prepare the Indian citizens for a lockdown.

As the nation comes under the grip of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, this Monday marks the first anniversary of ‘Janta Curfew’ announced by PM Modi.

“Today, I seek some more cooperation from every citizen. It is Janta Curfew, a curfew for the people and imposed by the people themselves,” PM Modi urged the citizens in his address on March 19, 2020.

Following the Janta curfew announcement, PM Modi also addressed the nation on March 24. The address by the prime minister was to announce a 21-day nationwide lockdown, which later extended thrice and was finally concluded on May 31. After that the government, from June 1 onwards, started reopening in a gradual manner, which was termed as ‘Unlock’.

In the recent scenario, one can say that the COVID-19 has made a comeback on its anniversary. Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, several states and Union territories have imposed restrictions to curb the spread of the infection. These restrictions range from stricter implementation of COVID-19 guideline, night curfew and impartial or full lockdown.

Many state governments have ordered the concerned authorities to implement proper testing and tracing of COVID-19 cases. The cases have been rising at an alarming rate prompting states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka to impose strict COVID-19 measures.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister while addressing the media urged the people to properly follow the COVID guidelines as the rising cases are a result of complacent attitude. He said, “I want to appeal to people of the country that they should not let the COVID appropriate behaviour get weakened at any cost. Maintaining social distancing, wearing masks properly and washing hands with soap probably are the biggest tools to win the fight against COVID-19.”

On Sunday, India recorded 43,846 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike of this year, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active caseload of the country has gone up to 309,087 and the recovery rate has dropped to 95.96 percent. Additionally, the death toll increased to 159,755 with 197 daily fatalities on Sunday.