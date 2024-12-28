Advertisement
As Delhi LG Orders Probe Into AAP Schemes, Kejriwal's BIG Allegation Against BJP

While Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered a probe into the alleged personal data collection, Kejriwal accused the BJP of trying to stop the free electricity-water-bus schemes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2024, 02:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP have been locked in a fierce war of words over the two welfare schemes promised by Arvind Kejriwal. While Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered a probe into the alleged personal data collection, Kejriwal accused the BJP of trying to stop the free electricity-water-bus schemes.

The fresh row is related to two new schemes announced by Kejriwal - Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjivani Yojana. While the AAP cabinet has approved the Mahila Samman Yojana schemes, a government notification is still pending. However, the AAP volunteers started collecting data on probable beneficiaries through registrations. The concerned Delhi government departments earlier distanced themselves from the registration campaign saying no such scheme exists and an online registration will commence once the schemes are notified. 

As BJP sharpened its attack on the ruling AAP, Delhi LG VK Saxena ordered a probe into the collection of city residents' personal data by AAP volunteers for the scheme. 

This is a developing story.

