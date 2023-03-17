As Delhi-NCR Gets Warmer, Light Rain Expected To Bring Relief Today: IMD

New Delhi: The national capital is likely to witness light rain on Friday which will bring some respite from the warm weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, it said. The relative humidity was recorded at 66 per cent at around 8:30 am.

The maximum temperature, which has been hovering around 35 degrees Celsius for the past few days, is expected to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. An IMD official said the capital is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with light rain during the day.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (185) category at around 9 am, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.