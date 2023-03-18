As Delhi Wakes Up To Light Rain, Cloudy Skies And Cold Winds Bring Relief From Heat

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to cooler weather on Saturday (March 18) morning as it rained lightly late at night. After the drizzle, cloudy skies and cold winds were also observed in the capital city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Friday that several parts of the country may experience rainfall and thunderstorms from March 17 to March 20.

A sudden change of weather swathes Delhi, as rain lashes several parts of the national capital. Visuals from the India Gate area. pic.twitter.com/rwhqT0XtRs — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

According to the IMD, states including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in this period.