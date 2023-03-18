topStoriesenglish2584903
NewsIndia
DELHI WEATHER

As Delhi Wakes Up To Light Rain, Cloudy Skies And Cold Winds Bring Relief From Heat

Light rains brought relief from the heat in the Delhi-NCR region on Saturday (March 18). Check IMD's prediction for the next few days.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 07:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

As Delhi Wakes Up To Light Rain, Cloudy Skies And Cold Winds Bring Relief From Heat

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to cooler weather on Saturday (March 18) morning as it rained lightly late at night. After the drizzle, cloudy skies and cold winds were also observed in the capital city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Friday that several parts of the country may experience rainfall and thunderstorms from March 17 to March 20.

According to the IMD, states including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in this period.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle