Coronavirus

As India records spike in COVID-19 fatalities, new coronavirus variants found in Maharashtra

India's daily new COVID-19 cases on Friday climbed to over 13,000 after 19 days even as the number of fresh fatalities was recorded at 97. As many as 38 deaths have been reported from Maharashtra, 14 from Kerala and 10 from Punjab.

File photo

New Delhi: India's daily new COVID-19 cases on Friday (February 19, 2021) climbed to over 13,000 after 19 days even as the number of fresh fatalities was recorded at 97.

As many as 38 deaths have been reported from Maharashtra after reports of a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases. Followed by Kerala with 14 and 10 from Punjab.

Notably, up until Union health ministry's statement on Wednesday - no COVID-19 deaths was reported from 18 states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, India reported 12,881 new cases in 24 hours, for the fourth time in five days, and 101 fatalities.

Meanwhile, two new mutations have been found in coronavirus samples from Amravati and Yavatmal districts of eastern Maharashtra, a senior official confirmed to news agency PTI on Thursday. The researchers also discovered that the mutation can escape neutralizing antibodies.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported over 5,000 new cases after a gap of 75 days.

These spurts in COVID-19 infection is being attributed to the relaxed behavior among people during gatherings, weddings and various functions and noone following physical distancing rule.

Currently, lockdown has been declared in Amravati, and restrictions imposed in Yavatmal amid rising COVID-19 cases to tackle the rising COVID-19 infections.

 

